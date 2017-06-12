HUNTER TAUBMAN FISCHER & LI, LLC Proudly Represents TriPoint Global Equities/BANQ® Completing the Historic Initial Public Offering of Myomo Inc.

Myomo Inc. is the First Company to Go Public on the NYSE MKT Under the JOBS Act Regulation A+

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / BANQ®, a division of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, a leading electronic broker-dealer, announced that it has completed the first Regulation A+ initial public offering to a national securities exchange utilizing Regulation A+ under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li ("HTFL") represented TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, and its online division BANQ® (www.banq.co) in their role as lead managing selling agent and bookrunner for Myomo, Inc. ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a commercial stage medical robotics company.

Myomo's common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") MKT on June 12, 2017, under the symbol "MYO."

Along with HTFL as selling agent's counsel, the team of advisors included CrowdfundX, the digital marketing agency of record, PCG Advisory, investor relations to Myomo, Marcum, auditor to Myomo and Duane Morris LLP, issuer's counsel.

Managing Partner, Louis Taubman, stated, "We are very proud of our client, Tripoint Global Equities, which has been working with clients who advocate for Regulation A+ and the JOBS Act for years and has helped develop a methodology combining traditional Wall Street investment banking with digital communications to the crowd."

