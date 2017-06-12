VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SNR)(OTC PINK: SNRAF)(FRANKFURT: T1KA) ("Senator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as part of its due diligence of the acquisition of the Carter Lake Uranium Project, the Company has engaged Canexplor Management Ltd. to oversee a preliminary investigation of the property. The program will be comprised of an aerial survey as well as a radon gas collection grid, along the primary extent of the interpreted subsurface conductors. Radon gas is a daughter product of the decomposition of uranium and a specific indicator of the presence of radioactive materials.

The Carter Lake Uranium Project, which borders Purepoint/Cameco/AREVA's Hook Lake Project to the east, has basement depths estimated at between 400-500 metres, within the general discovery range of the McArthur River mine. The principal exploration target at Carter Lake is approximately 4.7 kilometres of subsurface conductive anomalies, identified in a 2006 MegaTEM survey and a 2008 VTEM survey, both completed by ESO Uranium Corp. The anomalies are interpreted as a conductive horizon, at or above the unconformity and which may be indicative of hydrothermal enrichment.

Senator is a junior mineral explorer focused on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan. Senator has entered into an agreement with an arm's-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Patterson North East (PNE) uranium project, located on the east side of the Athabasca basin in Northern Saskatchewan, the most productive uranium-producing region in the world.

