The research study by Technavio on the global bus HVAC systems market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on powertrain (ICE powered bus HVAC and electric and hybrid powered bus HVAC) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

"The global bus HVAC systems market is projected to reach over 430 thousand units by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period. The increased efficiency of HVAC systems through pressure transducer technology is a key factor boosting the market growth," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global bus HVAC systems market is characterized by rapid technological innovations, investments toward developing innovative designs, and a possible entry of new manufacturers. These factors are expected to benefit customers significantly in terms of cost as well as performance. Additionally, players are adopting inorganic growth strategies to expand their geographic reach.

DENSO is the market leader in the global automotive HVAC market with the highest sales coming from Japan, which has the highest penetration of automatic HVAC. MAHLE, Valeo, Guchen Industry and Thermo King are other important market players.

Top six vendors in the global bus HVAC systems market

DENSO

DENSO supplies advanced automotive technology systems and components to major players in the automotive industry. It offers HVAC systems, car air conditioning, electric compressors, and radiators in the automotive systems and components segment.

Guchen Industry

Guchen Industry is one of the first Chinese companies to produce air conditioning systems for commercial vehicles. Initially, they only manufactured air conditioning systems for buses but later expanded their business by manufacturing refrigeration units for trucks and vans.

MAHLE

MAHLE is an automotive parts manufacturer, and one of the largest automotive suppliers across the world. It is engaged in engine systems, filtration, mechatronics, and thermal management.

Thermo King

Thermo King is a brand of Ingersoll Rand and is a leading manufacturer of temperature control systems for the transportation sector, including for trailers, truck bodies, buses, shipboard containers, and rail cars. It offers a wide range of bus HVAC systems for small, large, articulated, and double-decker buses.

Valeo

Valeo supplies automotive products and systems that contribute to vehicle performance, the development of intuitive driving, and carbon dioxide emission reduction. The company provides a wide range of products to auto manufacturers and aftermarkets.

WABCO

WABCO is a leading supplier of commercial vehicle services and technologies that improve the efficiency, safety, and connectivity of these vehicles. It offers innovative products in ADAS, braking, stability control, transmission automation, and aerodynamics. The company provides these technologies across the world for commercial trucks, buses, trailers, cars, and off-highway manufacturers.

