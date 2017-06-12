Technavio analysts forecast the global train communication gateways systems marketto grow at a CAGR of approximately 21% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globaltrain communication gateways systemsmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of different types of gateways.

The major factor driving the market growth is technological advances in network equipment, especially in developing countries. The market will be driven by the rapid growth and increase in the use of technologies such as control systems, navigation systems, and signaling systems.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global train communication gateways systems market:

Rise in adoption of PPP model

Developed and developing economies are adopting the PPP model for railway infrastructure projects. Cost savings and better risk sharing are the benefits of the PPP model. Private players sign a contract with government authorities for maintaining infrastructures. These contracts ensure the timely payment to meet delivery deadlines.

Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst at Technavio, says, "The economic growth and development of nations also depend on efficient rail transport systems. High-speed locomotive lines serve as alternatives to long-distance roads and provide an efficient way to transport large volumes of commodities in bulk

Increase in installation of high-speed networks in developing countries

There has been an increase in investments for the development of high-speed rail networks in countries such as China, India, and Japan in APAC. China has the second-largest rail network in the world, with a rail route of 100,000 km. China Railway operates the railway network in China, with 2.09 billion passengers and 3.22 billion tons of freight.

"The rise in the number of passengers will lead to an increase in the adoption of rapid transit metros. The market is witnessing a demand for communication gateways for train network control systems. There has been significant growth in high-speed networks during 2010-2015," adds Jujhar.

Increase in government funding for railways

Investments in public transit systems have boosted the market for control systems and monitoring systems. This has resulted in demand for gateways for controlling devices. As more trains and train routes are established, there will be an increased demand for Internet-connected devices and services, including gateway systems, control systems, and tracking systems.

Top vendors:

AMiT

Duagon

EKE-Electronics

Quester Tangent

SAIRA Electronics

SYS TEC electronic

