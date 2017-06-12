Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Radome Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Radome Market" report to their offering.

The global aerospace radome market is expected to reach an estimated $441.3 million by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% by value from 2016 to 2021.

The major drivers of growth for this market are increase in aircraft delivery and introduction of new aircraft programs.



In this market, major segments include commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecast that the military aircraft radome segment is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period.



Within the aerospace radome market, nose radome is expected to remain the largest market by product type over the forecast period as all the type of aircraft has a nose radome.



For business expansion, this report suggests innovation and new product development to manufacture radomes that support K, Ka and Ku tri bands for better inflight entertainment and communication. The report further suggests development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and development of cost effective solutions for customers.



Report Scope

Some of the features and scope of this report include the following:



- Market size estimates: Growth opportunities in the global aerospace radome market in terms of value ($ Mil) and volume (units) shipment

- Trend and forecast analysis: Global aerospace radome market trend (2010-2015) and forecast (2016-2021) by region and segment

- Segmentation analysis: Global aerospace radome market size from 2010 to 2021 by aircraft type, product type, and by material type as follows:



Global aerospace radome market size by aircraft type:



- Commercial Aircraft

- Regional Aircraft

- General Aviation

- Helicopter

- Military Aircraft



Global aerospace radome market size by product type:



- Nose Radome

- Other Radome



Global aerospace radome market size by material type:



- Quartz

- Glass Fibre

- Resin

- Other



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Radome Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Analysis



4. Competitor Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players



- Airbus

- General Dynamics

- Jenoptik

- Kaman Corporation

- Kitsap Composites

- Meggitt

- Nordam

- Orbital ATK

- Saint-Gobain

- Starwin Industries



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wm27q3/growth

