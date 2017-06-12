UPCOMING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ("Citizens Financial" or the "Company") (NYSE: CFG) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors, who purchased shares between March 18, 2016 and March 29, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm prior to the June 26, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Citizens Financial made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that its employees were falsifying information related to the Citizens Checkup program; that the Company's reported Citizens Checkup figures were exaggerated; and that as a result of the above, Citizens Financial's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On March 29, 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported that certain Citizens Financial employees acknowledged that Company employees faked "financial checkup" meetings with customers. The Company stated that the "Citizens Checkup" program resulted in 400,000 scheduled appointments in 2016, but the report stated that former employees said they falsified information due to the Company's pressure to meet certain program expectations. When this news was released to the public, Citizen Financial's share price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

