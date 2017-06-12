Global $6.0 Billion Growth Opportunities in the Aerospace Fastener Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Fastener Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report to their offering.

The global aerospace fastener market is expected to reach an estimated $6.0 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Fastener Market: Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2021 by material type (aluminum, steel, titanium, and others), aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft), by region.



The future of the global aerospace fastener market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft segments. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing aircraft delivery, increase in demand for wide body aircraft, and introduction of new aircraft programs.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increase in penetration of titanium fasteners due to compatibility with composite parts and increase usage of titanium bolts in areas where high strength is required.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that titanium fasteners and other fasteners (superalloy) are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Within the aircraft type, commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as commercial aircraft has the largest number of fasteners when compared to any other aircraft.



North America is expected to remain the largest region due to high demand for newer aircraft and replacement of ageing fleet. Aircraft fastener demand is directly proportional to aircraft delivery.



Scope of the Report



By Material Type (Value ($ million) from 2010 to 2021):



- Aluminum fastener

- Steel fastener

- Titanium fastener

- Other fastener



By Aircraft Type (Value ($ million) from 2010 to 2021):



- Commercial aircraft

- Regional aircraft

- General aviation

- Helicopter

- Military aircraft



By Product Type (Value ($ million) 2015):



- Rivets

- Bolts

- Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Analysis



4. Competitor Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles for Leading Players



- 3V Fastener Company

- Alcoa

- B&B Specialities, Inc

- Lisi Aerospace

- National Aerospace Fastener Corp.

- Precision Castparts Corp.

- Stanley Engineered Fastening

- TFI Aerospace Corp

- Trimas Corporation



