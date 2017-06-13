Global IoT Healthcare Market to Grow at a CAGR of 31.4% by 2025 - Analysis By Component, Connectivity Technology, Application, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global IoT Healthcare Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global IoT Healthcare Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 31.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $365.81 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Trends:



Growing usage of connected devices in healthcare

Raising geriatric population coupled with increasing incidence of chronic diseases

Recent technological advancements in IoT Healthcare



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned



Apple Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare

Google

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

IBM Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Qualcomm Life, Inc.

Royal Philips

SAP SE

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Stanley Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 IoT Healthcare Market, By Component



5 IoT Healthcare Market, By Connectivity Technology

6 IoT Healthcare Market, By Application



7 IoT Healthcare Market, By End User



8 IoT Healthcare Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qb9kj7/global_iot

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716