$49.1 Billion Growth Opportunities for Filler in the Global Polymer Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities for Filler in the Global Polymer Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report to their offering.

Global polymer filler market is expected to reach an estimated $49.1 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021.

Growth Opportunities for Filler in the Global Polymer Market: Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2021 by product (salts, carbon, oxides, silicates, hydroxides, and metals), polymer type (thermoplastic, thermoset, elastomers), end use industry (automotive, building & construction, industrial, packaging and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the polymer filler market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building & construction, industrial, and packaging industry. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for plastic and rubber in the automotive and construction industry, along with filler's ease of availability and cost efficiency.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing consumption of nano-filler for polymers and a growing demand for lightweight plastic products for automotive applications.

Within the polymer filler market, automotive is expected to remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing demand for filler in tire and plastic parts in the automotive industry. The author predicts that the demand for filler in the packaging industry is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growing demand for plastic in food and pharmaceutical packaging.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of increased automotive production and growth in construction and industrial sectors.



Huber Engineered Materials, Omaya AG, Imerys, Minerals Technology, and Birla Carbon are among the major suppliers of polymer filler.



Scope of the Report



By product type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 - 2021]:



- Salts

- Oxides

- Silicates

- Hydroxides

- Metals

- Carbon



By polymer type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 - 2021]:



- Thermoplastic

- Thermoset

- Elastomers



By end use industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 - 2021]:



- Automotive

- Building & Construction

- Industrial

- Packaging

- Others



By region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 - 2021]:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Dynamics of Filler in the Global Polymer Market



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2010 to 2021



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation

GCR Group

Hoffmann Mineral

Huber Engineered Materials

Imerys S.A.

Minerals Technologies

Omya AG

Quarzwerke Group

Unimin Corporation

