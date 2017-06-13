

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see May figures for the indexes for business confidence and business conditions, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the confidence index had a score of 13, while conditions were at 14.



Australia also will see April figures for credit card purchases and balances; in March, they were at A$27.4 billion and A$52.2 billion, respectively.



Japan will see Q2 results for the large manufacturing and all industry indexes from BSI; in the previous three months, their scores were 1.1 and 1.3.



Hong Kong will release Q1 figures for industrial production and producer prices. In the previous three months, industrial production was down 0.8 percent both on quarter and on year, while PPI jumped 4.0 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX