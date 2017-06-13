Technavio analysts forecast the global interactive textbooks marketto grow to USD 1,112.9 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612006171/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global interactive textbooks market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global interactive textbooks market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (K-12 schools and higher education institutions) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The traditional ways of learning and perceiving academic and professional values have changed from printed books to gadgets such as e-books and smartphones. User-friendly tablet devices, such as Amazon Kindle, Barnes Noble Nook, and Apple iPad, are also seeing a rise in sales from educational institutions striking to adopt digital education content in their learning methods.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global interactive textbooks market:

Increased student engagement

Rise in use of interactive textbook creation tools

Alignment with education standards

Increased student engagement

"One of the most attractive features of using interactive textbooks is the interactive nature of education that it provides. There are a lot of elements such as 3D images, short video and audio clips, interactive graphs and maps, and animations through which students can interact, learn, share, and engage with the contentsays Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technology research.

There are numerous other ways through which interactive textbooks are transforming the student's way of learning in this technological era. While enhancing learning, the related tools and widgets help students study in a self-directed manner. Multiple choices, fill-in-the-blank, true/false, and open-ended questionnaires can be embedded throughout the chapter that will help students practice and retain important concepts.

Rise in use of interactive textbook creation tools

Providers of interactive textbooks are not limiting themselves to an app, but have developed an interactive content creation tools to help publish books on multiple platforms, such as iPads and tablets. The latest content creation and self-publishing platforms have given various instructional designers a platform to create and publish interactive textbooks.

Education publishing firms, such as Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, have launched their interactive textbooks with the help of the iBooks Author, a self-publishing software offered by Apple. There are various other interactive textbook creation tools, such as Moglue, InteractBuilder, and Kitaboo, which are attracting a lot of consumers and driving the market growth.

Alignment with education standards

The education industry in various regions and nations need to follow certain education policies and standards set by the central education authorities or the respective government. For instance, in the US, Common Core State Standards (CCSS) and Next Generation Science Standards play a huge role in reshaping the education system of the country.

"The providers of interactive textbooks, such as Apple, are ensuring the adherence of these textbooks to the education standards, such as CCSS. They follow the updated and current educational standards and curriculum, which ensures the enhanced reliability and delivery of content to the learnerssays Jhansi.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Green Technology Market in Construction Industry 2017-2021

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education 2017-2021

Global Student RFID Tracking Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like K12 and higher education and school and college essentials. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612006171/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com