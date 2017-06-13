Technavio's latest report on the global robotic flexible part feeding systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global robotic flexible part feeding systems market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on components (robots, feeding devices, and vision systems), end-users (consumer electronics and appliances, semiconductor, medical, automotive, and F&B sectors), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

Robotic flexible part feeding systems are used to feed a wide variety of parts into an assembly process. They are witnessing rising adoption rates since they can deal with components of various sizes, shapes, and orientations. Technavio analysts forecast the global robotic flexible part feeding systems market to grow to USD 462.6 million by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 9% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global robotic flexible part feeding systems market according to Technavio industrial automation research analysts are:

"Vendors are providing great emphasis towards the development of collaborative robots capable of lifting higher loads. The increasing demand for these collaborative robots with higher lifting power will greatly drive the market growthsays Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

One important product to look out for during the forecast period is ABB's YuMi robot, which is mainly targeted for players in small parts assembly. Another product is the heavy-lifting industrial collaborative robot, CR-35iA, by FANUC, is equipped with integrated vision technology, which allows it to automatically halt on having physical contact with human operators and ensure a safe working environment.

The development of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and technological enhancements have fueled the adoption of robotics in industries. Vendors are also focusing on providing additional offerings such as services and control modules to control robots from remote locations by leveraging smart connectivity and Wi-Fi technology.

IIoT successfully integrates smart machines, warehouses, and industrial robots to achieve corporate goals and key performance indicators (KPIs). The integration of IIoT in a factory floor enhances productivity by transforming it into a smart, synchronized unit, which will drive the demand for robotics system integration.

The changes in market conditions and the emergence of new generation robots have led to the adoption of automation solutions by various industrial players to speed up their assembly processes. The small appliance industry, which is facing pressures due to shorter product life cycles, quality concerns, and rising demand for flexibility in-line automation is expected to be a major propellant for market demand.

"Global appliance manufacturers are adapting strategies that can guarantee price and performance improvements to maintain a strong market foothold and improve their global presence. These trends will largely apply to robotic assembly applications in the white goods industry, such as toasterssays Raghav.

