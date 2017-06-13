Technavio analysts forecast the global mobile robot charging station marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 14% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612006164/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global mobile robot charging station market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global mobile robot charging station market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the type (stand-alone charger and multi-robot charger), application (industrial and commercial sector), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Mobile robot charging station, or docking station, comprises transmitter and receiver, which helps the charging station and the autonomous mobile robots to communicate. The demand for autonomous mobile robots has increased due to the extended preference of factory automation and Industry 4.0, increasing the growth of the global mobile robot charging station market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global mobile robot charging station market:

Reduced cost price of electronic components

Factory automation

Solar-energy fueled charging stations

Reduced cost price of electronic components

The extent of microelectronics, nanotechnology, and wireless communication technology has led to the rise in the use of autonomous mobile robots in multiple industrial and commercial applications. These robots are working in and around the shop floors and are enabled with autonomous charging facility.

"The significant fall in the price of electronic components, such as the infrared sensors and cameras has elevated the growth of the global mobile robot charging station market. The availability of affordable raw material has enabled the development in the field of robotics, and thereby charging stationssays Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Factory automation

The automation of factory floors greatly improves the quality of work output, which has led to the automation of a plethora of end-user industries such as automotive manufacturing, food and beverages, and chemical manufacturing. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Germany, and the UK, which are dependent on the manufacturing industry, are increasingly adopting robots in their factories. Most fully automated factories are dependent on autonomous mobile robots for various applications such as commercial equipment cleaning, transportation and material handling, garbage disposal, and inventory management. Mobile robot charging stations are employed in these industries to power the robots.

Solar-energy fueled charging stations

"Autonomous mobile robots are used in defense and police applications for outdoor operations such as border patrol, security, forest and agriculture, and material transfer. Such operations need robots and charging stations that can provide power supply whenever requiredsays Sushmit.

The mobile robot chargers or docking stations used for outdoor operations cannot be assisted with wall mounted power boards connected to traditional grid power sources. Therefore, solar energy fueled charging stations are developed to enable charging these remote docking stations. These stations are equipped with a solar panel that helps to convert solar energy into a direct current, which can be supplied to robots.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market 2017-2021

Global Agricultural Robots Market 2017-2021

Global Automated Truck Loading System Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automation. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612006164/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com