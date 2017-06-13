VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of unitholders held on Monday, June 12, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 6,975,076 units and other securities with voting entitlements for the Fund (together, the "Voting Units") were represented at the meeting, being 28.74% of the Fund's issued and outstanding Voting Units. Detailed results of the ballot votes are provided below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes Votes Votes Votes Proposal For For % Withheld Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Election of William C. Brown as Trustee 6,730,698 97.39% 180,508 2.61% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Election of W. Murray Sadler as Trustee 6,737,036 97.48% 174,170 2.52% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Election of David L. Merrell as Trustee 6,737,136 97.48% 174,070 2.52% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

At the meeting, by a vote by show of hands, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Fund for the ensuing year and the Trustees of the Fund were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The trustees of the Fund approved the contents of this press release.

Contacts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Wes Bews

Chief Financial Officer

604-270-1108

investorrelations@bostonpizza.com

www.bpincomefund.com



