PERTH, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Echo360, the global leader in academic video technology, announced today rapid growth in the number of students at Australian universities using their new video and active learning platform, reflecting an increased demand among students for a more engaging and flexible learning experience.

With more than 600,000 students using Echo360, Australian universities were among the first to embrace lecture capture to give students on-demand access to course content. Australian universities are continuing to innovate, now with the adoption of the new Echo360 platform, which in addition to the most reliable video capture, enables a more active learning experience. Instructors are using Echo360 to support techniques such as small group discussion, flipped classroom, Q&A, and ad-hoc recordings. Students are using the mobile-friendly platform to respond to questions, take notes time-synched to the lecture, flag points of confusion, and replay course content on demand.

"We see an exciting opportunity to capitalise on advancements in technology to move beyond the traditional lecture capture and transform the academic teaching and student learning experience," said Professor Kevin Ashford-Rowe, Director of the Learning and Teaching Centre at the Australian Catholic University. "Echo360's active learning platform now enables us to go beyond simply recording a lecture. Instead, our teachers are beginning to re-design the course experience, leverage the polling and note-taking tools, the 24-7 access to content, and the real-time analytics to drive a better, more active learning experience for our students."

Amongst the universities that are currently leading the adoption of new technology to increase student engagement are the University of Tasmania, Monash University, the University of Adelaide, Murdoch University, Australian Catholic University and the University of New South Wales, reflecting a range of institutions from members of the Group of Eight to technology-led and innovative research universities.

"As video becomes the go-to method for learners seeking innovative and distinctive learning experiences, it's critical for universities to choose platforms that infuse proven instructional pedagogy with best-in-breed video technology to meet current and future student needs," said Travis Cox, Director of Learning Enhancement and Innovation from the University of Adelaide. "Echo360's active learning platform not only provides quality and reliable lecture capture at scale, but also gives students and instructors a suite of tools that encourage deeper engagement in course content, before, during and after class."

Globally, Echo360 is used by over 3 million students per term, driving seven times more engagement and higher grades.

"Australia is the global leader of implementing high quality, next-generation teaching and learning technology designed to meet the needs of today and tomorrow's students," said Jocasta Williams, General Manager at Echo360 in Asia Pacific. "We're excited to see such growth among leading institutions, and to have the opportunity to support ongoing innovation in teaching and learning that drives engagement and success where it matters most -- in the classroom."

To learn more about the active learning platform, visit https://echo360.com/.

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors capture and extend those moments to improve student engagement before, during and after class. Through our video and engagement platform, students have 24/7 access to classroom discussion, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors and institutions identify problems early and take action. Today, Echo360 technologies are used by over 3M students in 11,000 classrooms at 750 institutions across 30 countries. Echo360 is backed by Revolution Growth led by Steve Case, Ted Leonsis and Donn Davis.

