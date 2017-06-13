

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Inc. (BHI) and General Electric Company (GE) announced that they reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that would allow the parties to complete their proposed transaction.



Pursuant to a proposed consent decree filed today in District Court in Washington, D.C., GE has agreed that it will divest its GE Water & Process Technologies business after closing the Baker Hughes transaction.



GE announced in March that it had agreed to sell GE Water to Suez for $3.4 billion. No other remedies are required by today's proposed consent decree.



The companies also recently received clearance from the European Commission to complete the transaction without conditions, and Baker Hughes scheduled its shareholders vote for June 30.



The companies look forward to completing our transaction and continue to target a mid-year close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX