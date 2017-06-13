

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is planning to open its first San Francisco office, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.



The social-media company has a letter of intent for space at 181 Fremont, a new skyscraper in the South of Market district. The building would be a test for fewer than 100 Instagram employees, the report said.



The report indicated that Facebook hasn't signed a lease and it's still looking at other properties.



Leasing space in the city would help the company recruit employees who want to live in a more urban area without making the hour-long commute to the main campus, the report said.



The report noted that the potential deal at 181 Fremont indicates a small foray for the company, which has about 18,800 workers, about half of which are based in Menlo Park. Most of Instagram's employees will remain at the headquarters.



