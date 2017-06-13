

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,140-point plateau and the market is looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation after recent gains, and ahead of the FOMC rate decision later this week. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and oil companies.



For the day, the index fell 18.52 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 3,139.88 after trading between 3,135.31 and 3,164.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 20.41 points or 1.1 percent to end at 1,836.76.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.57 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.19 percent, Bank of China lost 0.55 percent, Vanke surged 3.98 percent, Gemdale eased 0.09 percent, PetroChina dropped 1.16 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Monday and stayed that way all day as investors cashed in on recent gains.



The Dow shed 36.30 points or 0.2 percent to 21,235.67, while the NASDAQ fell 32.45 points or 0.5 percent to 6,175.46 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.38 points or 0.1 percent to 2,429.39.



Traders looked ahead to Wednesday's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point, and traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



Crude oil futures remained steady Monday morning, trimming some of last week's losses despite further signs of robust U.S. production. July WTI oil gained 25 cents or 0.6 percent to $46.08/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX