

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - A New Orleans jury found that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) aren't responsible for the death of a 67-year-old woman whose family blamed the blood-thinning drug Xarelto.



The verdict is the second straight win for the companies, which jointly developed the drug. There are still more than 18,000 patient lawsuits over Xarelto, which has been linked to at least 370 deaths.



The patients claimed that Xarelto can cause unstoppable bleeding and that Bayer and J&J failed to provide an antidote or inform doctors or consumers of a blood test that could measure a patient's bleed-out risk.



Bayer and J&J said Xarelto is safe and bleeding risks are fully outlined in the drug's warning label.



