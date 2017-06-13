Ewing Sarcoma Pipeline Analysis by Stage of Development, Drug Target and Molecule Type New Report Available at RnRMarketResearch.com

PUNE, India, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ewing Sarcoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2017 is the latest report that provides an overview of the Ewing Sarcoma (Oncology) pipeline landscape.

Ewing's sarcoma is a primary bone cancer that affects mainly children and adolescents. Ewing's sarcoma can occur any time during childhood and young adulthood, but usually develops during puberty, when bones are growing rapidly. There are few symptoms. The most common is pain and occasionally swelling at the site of the tumor. Children may also break a bone at the site of the tumor after a seemingly minor injury.

Ewing's sarcoma key players are Amgen Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cebiotex SL, Celgene Corp, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, CytRx Corp, EntreChem SL, Gradalis Inc, Incyte Corp, Leadiant Biosciences Inc, MacroGenics Inc, Merck & Co Inc, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals Inc, NantKwest Inc, Novartis AG, Oncomatryx Biopharma SL, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, Pfizer Inc, Pharma Mar SA, Recombio SL, Shionogi & Co Ltd, Tarveda Therapeutics Inc, Tesaro Inc.

Ewing Sarcoma (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Ewing Sarcoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Ewing Sarcoma (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Ewing Sarcoma (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Ewing Sarcoma and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 10, 8, 21 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages comprises 2, 2 and 2 molecules, respectively.

