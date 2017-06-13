

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said that it has accepted the external Data Monitoring Committee recommendation to pause new enrollment on KEYNOTE-183 and KEYNOTE-185, two studies exploring KEYTRUDA treatment in combination with other therapies in the blood cancer multiple myeloma.



The company noted that the pause is to allow for additional information to be collected to better understand more reports of death in the KEYTRUDA groups. Patients currently enrolled in these two studies will continue to receive treatment. Other studies of KEYTRUDA continue unchanged.



KEYNOTE-183 is a Phase 3 study comparing pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone with KEYTRUDA to pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone alone in patients with refractory or relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM) who have undergone at least 2 lines of prior treatment. KEYNOTE-185 is a Phase 3 study comparing lenalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone with KEYTRUDA to lenalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone alone in patients with newly diagnosed and treatment-naïve multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (Auto-SCT).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX