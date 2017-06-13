

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, fluctuating in early trade, following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 10.46 points or 0.05 percent to 19,898.12, off a low of 19,850.86.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is gaining almost 4 percent, Canon is adding 0.2 percent and Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent. Sony is losing almost 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Honda is adding 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding almost 2 percent and JXTG Holdings is rising almost 3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the other major gainers, TDK Corp. is rising more than 3 percent, while Kubota Corp. and Taiyo Yuden are gaining almost 3 percent each. On the flip side, IHI Corp., Comsys Holdings and Furukawa Electric are declining more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see second-quarter results for the large manufacturing and all industry indexes from BSI.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Monday partly due to profit taking, with traders cashing in on some of the recent strength in the markets. Traders also looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement scheduled to Wednesday.



The Dow edged down 36.30 points or 0.2 percent to 21,235.67, the Nasdaq fell 32.45 points or 0.5 percent to 6,175.46, and the S&P 500 dipped 2.38 points or 0.1 percent to 2,429.39.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 1.1 percent.



Crude oil futures remained steady Monday, trimming some of last week's losses despite further signs of robust U.S. production. July WTI oil gained $0.25 or 0.6 percent to settle at $46.08 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



