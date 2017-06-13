HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- This summer, visitors to Hong Kong will be able to immerse themselves in the world of e-Sports, music and exciting gourmet experiences unlike anything they have experienced before, as the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will launch the 3-day extravaganza "ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong" at the Central Harbourfront from 4 to 6 August. The Festival has three exciting, never-seen-before elements, offering visitors an unforgettable summer experience.

The world's first ever "Return of the Legends" tournament: Held on 4 and 6 August, the "Return of the Legends" semi-finals and the final will highlight former professional league players of the online video game "League of Legends" from different regions of the world, such as Europe, Mainland China, Taiwan/ Hong Kong/ Macau, including world championship winners, to compete for glory.





Hong Kong's first ever SMTOWN SPECIAL STAGE in HONG KONG: On 5 August, some of Korea's hottest stars, including SUPER JUNIOR - D&E, SUPER JUNIOR - YESUNG, SHINee, f(x) Luna, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT 127 and NCT DREAM, will perform their latest hits, as well as group-crossover performances.





Be the first to experience products never before displayed in Hong Kong: There will be a Festival Zone featuring many e-sports and electronic products, such as multiple VR e-Sports combat games, for visitors to experience firsthand. There will also be gourmet delights suitable for all ages for the enjoyment of visitors and locals alike.





The "Return of the Legends" contests will also be live broadcast on major networks in six languages (Cantonese, Mandarin, English, Korean, Thai, and Spanish).

Ticket sales for the SMTOWN SPECIAL STAGE in HONG KONG will be available from 19 June on www.hkticketing.com.hk; ticket sales for "Return of the Legends" will be announced later.

The admission fee to the Festival Zone is HK$10 at the entrance during the Festival. For more details about the opening hours and the latest game unveiling, please visit www.emfhk.com

The "ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong" is one of the events commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the establishment of HKSAR.

