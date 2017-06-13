Furnace Production Process



Yokohama, Japan, June 13, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has completed construction of a coal gasification furnace plant at its Nagasaki site. The facility will supply core facilities for integrated coal gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plants. With the completion of the new plant, MHPS now has the ability to create a fully integrated production system for IGCC, a next-generation technology in high-efficiency coal-fired power generation. Production of furnaces is now underway, with a furnace now being produced for use in a 540 megawatt (MW) IGCC plant in Iwaki, Fukushima. The Iwaki Plant is currently under construction by Nakoso IGCC Power GK(Note) and delivery is scheduled for June 2018.Coal gasification furnaces provide a high-temperature, high-pressure environment required for efficient gasification of coal. They utilize gasification equipment capable of withstanding high temperatures and a pressure container that can raise pressure levels.In order to produce furnaces that can accommodate these conditions, a production system was adopted that utilizes both conventional underlying technologies, including welding, and newly developed proprietary technologies such as automated welding machines and ICT systems. To shorten construction time, furnaces produced at the new plant will be modularized (integrating gasification equipment and pressure containers), and will then be transported to the construction site for installation.In IGCC systems, coal is gasified in the gasification furnace and power is generated through a high-efficiency combined cycle that integrates gas and steam turbines. The system is groundbreaking, offering significantly higher efficiency and lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions than conventional coal-fired plants.MHPS will continue to promote the adoption of cutting edge IGCC power generation technologies, thereby contributing to the efficient use of resources and protection of the environment.Note: Nakoso IGCC Power GK was established with capital from five partners: Mitsubishi Corporation Power Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., and Joban Joint Power Co., Ltd.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FurnaceProduction.jpgFurnace Production ProcessAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.