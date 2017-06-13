The Readership of Intelligent Trading Technology Recognizes NovaSparks for Offering the Best High Performance Hardware Data Feed Handler

NovaSparks™, the leading field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, today announced that the Readership of Intelligent Trading Technology selected NovaTick as best high-performance hardware data feed handler at the Intelligent Trading Technology Awards 2017 Ceremony. The awards presented during this ceremony acknowledged excellence in trading technologies within capital markets, focusing on specialized suppliers of trading operation technologies.

"We are pleased to offer our congratulations to NovaSparks on their prestigious Intelligent Trading Technology Award win. Our readership of 15,000 senior trading technology executives clearly voted NovaSparks as the leading provider of Best High Performance Data Feed Handler Hardware," said Andrew Delaney, president of A-Team Group, which hosts the ITT Awards.

"We are especially proud to receive this award," said NovaSparks CEO, Luc Burgun. "This underscores the value that our customers derive from NovaTick, our third-generation ticker plant appliance, and our commitment to engaging with banks and trading firms on the challenges they want us to solve."

NovaTick's design is based on a pure FPGA architecture where all real-time market data processing functions are performed in hardware resulting in the lowest and most deterministic latency. This FPGA-centric architecture is augmented with tightly integrated Intel processors to support non-latency sensitive tasks such as exchange recovery functions.

About NovaSparks, Inc.

NovaSparks is the leader in FPGA-based high performance and ultra-low latency market data solutions for the financial industry. NovaSparks unique FPGA centric approach delivers sub microsecond processing latency including book building, even during market peak periods. Available for over 50 feeds among the major Equity, Futures and Options venues across North America, Europe and Asia, the feed handlers are packaged in easy-to-deploy appliances offering an extensive fan-out capability for market data distribution. Founded in 2008 and backed by well-established investors, NovaSparks' offices are located in Paris, France and New York, USA.

