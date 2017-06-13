Sungrow PV and Energy Storage Equipment Powers Five Maldivian Islands

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter system solution supplier, announces it has installed PV and energy storage system for five islands in the Maldives where people heavily relied on diesel for power and were plagued by poor power quality and high power cost.

The five sunny islands, Addu, Villingili, Kurendhoo, Buruni, and Goidhoo, are now equipped with the newly established PV diesel hybrid energy storage micro-grid which provides stable and high quality power to the island. This project can save USD 1.4 million in fuel costs and 4.32 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, and meets above 30% of local domestic and office energy demands. The project manager of a local electricity company told the media in an interview that renewable energy projects of this kind are welcome to the Maldives as they can reduce the cost of diesel and help improve the environment.

The 2.7 MWp of solar and 700 kW / 333 kWh energy storage project, for which Sungrow has supplied the entire PV and energy storage system solution, including PV inverters, storage inverters, the energy management system, and Li-ion batteries by the Sungrow-Samsung SDI joint venture, has efficiently utilized the abundant solar resources and can be fully integrated into the existing diesel network.

"Sungrow has developed a complete system solution for load-shifting, peak-shaving, micro-grid, and frequency regulation. By the end of 2016, Sungrow has successfully completed over 400 energy storage projects globally and has an accumulated installation of over 1GWh. We'll continue to support the Maldives in their efforts to reduce power cost and protect the environment," said Professor Renxian Cao, president of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow is a global leading PV inverter system solution supplier with over 31GW installed worldwide as of December 2016. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a global leader in research and development in solar inverters, with numerous patents and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter systems as well as energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. With a 20-year track record of growth and success, Sungrow's products are available in over 50 countries, maintaining a market share of around 25% in Germany and over 15% globally. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: http://www.sungrowpower.com

