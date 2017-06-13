

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese large industries' business sentiment deteriorated in the second quarter, the quarterly survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.



The Business Survey Index, or BSI, fell to -2 in the second quarter from 1.3 in the previous period.



The index is forecast to rise to 7.1 points next quarter before falling to 6.7 points in the fourth quarter.



The index for large manufacturers declined to -2.9 in the second quarter from 1.1 in the first quarter, data showed.



The survey was conducted among 13,050 business enterprises on May 15.



