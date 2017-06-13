

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BBRY, BB.TO), a mobile-native security software and services company, and VoxSmart, a mobile surveillance and compliance firm, announced Tuesday that they have partnered to help financial services firms comply on time with the European Union's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive or MiFID II.



VoxSmart's patented technology Vsmart, together with BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management or UEM, will provide financial services firms with the ability to capture, record, store and analyze mobile voice, text and third-party instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp and WeChat.



MiFID II, which comes into effect on January 3, 2018, demands that all financial services firms in Europe must keep records of all services, activities and transactions for at least five years.



BlackBerry UEM, part of BlackBerry Secure, a comprehensive endpoint-to-endpoint approach to security, enables customers to connect and manage endpoints such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, and tablets on a trusted, secure, scalable platform.



VSmart provides a perfect balance between user experience and compliance, securing and enabling regulated users, all while adhering to stringent global regulations such as Dodd-Frank and MiFID II.



Oliver Blower, CEO, VoxSmart, said, 'VoxSmart is the only global mobile compliance solution that can capture, record, store and analyze both voice and third party instant message applications such as WhatsApp and WeChat. Our partnership with BlackBerry has already led to additional proofs of concept exercises from other global investment banks and financial services firms, who are seeing the MiFID II Directive as a chance to refine their approach to mobile security and compliance.'



