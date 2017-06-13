Credit Peers Secures £45 million Credit Line

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Credit Peers, one of the first peer-to-business (P2B) secured property lending platforms in the UK, announced today that it has secured a credit line of £45 million from a European investment management firm.

The financing should allow Credit Peers to expand its growing business by providing fast-tracked debt funding to experienced property investors and developers on investment grade property transactions across the UK.

Earlier this year Credit Peers launched its loan-based P2B platform offering property transactions to the public that were previously only available to institutions and banks. Credit Peers aims to significantly speed up the process of property financing compared to the traditional model.

The Credit Peers team is passionately working to make property lending faster, more flexible and transparent. Romain Cohen, Chief Investment Officer at Credit Peers said: "We are thrilled to receive this credit line that should help us to accelerate the company into its next stage of growth." Torsten Hartmann, CEO, adds: "Being able to secure such a financing supports our ability to originate attractive opportunities for institutional investors and family offices."

Credit Peers is one of the latest businesses to launch in the exciting alternative finance market and is one of the first peer-to-business (P2B) property lending platforms in the UK. More specific information can be found on Credit Peers' website http://www.creditpeers.com.

Risk warning

Although lending to real estate investors can be rewarding, it involves a number of risks. If you choose to lend through Credit Peers, you need to consider that you will not be covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, that you should not lend more money than you can afford to lose, that the loans facilitated by Credit Peers are illiquid - i.e. can be difficult to sell -, and that lending should be done as part of a diversified portfolio. Capital is at risk.

Credit Peers Limited is an Appointed Representative of Resolution Compliance Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (No. 574048)

Notes to editor

The Credit Peers platform allows people to lend money in two different ways. Lenders can put their funds towards financing a specific property asset, selected from the loan opportunities on the Credit Peers website , or they can opt for the auto-match product . The auto-match product allows lenders to select the type of property transaction they want their funds to be allocated to, against a set of criteria. Funds are then assigned to the next available loan that meets these criteria. Every pound loaned is secured against a legal charge on the property, designed to set Credit Peers apart from most forms of peer-to-peer lending.

For more information, please contact Credit Peers at contact@creditpeers.com.