

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.1189 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1203.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback edged up to 1.2644 and 110.11 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2658 and 109.93, respectively.



The greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 0.9698 against the Swiss franc, from an early 4-day low of 0.9669.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the euro, 1.24 against the pound, 112.00 against the yen and 0.98 against the franc.



