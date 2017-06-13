Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2017: Growth Trend Continues

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Frankfurt Airport sees significant increase in passenger and cargo traffic - Group airports also deliver strong performance

In May 2017, passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continued to increase significantly, rising by 5.7 percent to 5.6 million passengers. Growth was positively impacted by a lower number of public holidays compared to the same month last year. Moreover, the month of May 2016 was characterized by overall lower traffic volumes and a number of weather-related flight cancellations. During the January-to-May 2017 period, FRA posted accumulated passenger growth of 4.3 percent.

Cargo throughput at Frankfurt Airport rose by 5.1 percent to 186.547 metric tons in the reporting month, thus achieving the highest May volume in six years. Growth was buoyed by a more favorable economic environment which, in particular, had a positive impact on the eurozone's industrial sector, resulting in higher exports. Aircraft movements climbed by 1.8 percent to 41,915 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slightly increased by 0.2 percent to 2.6 million metric tons year-on-year.

Group airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also delivered a strong performance in May 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city recorded a 25.5 percent surge in traffic to 146,257 passengers. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru welcomed almost 1.7 million passengers, a gain of 4.4 percent. The Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined, registered an increase of 3.8 percent to 238,128 passengers.

Fraport's international portfolio now comprises 14 Greek airports, which achieved combined growth of 7.4 percent to some 2.6 million passengers in May 2017 - the first full reporting month since the airports were taken over and consolidated into the Fraport Group in April 2017. Airports registering particularly high growth rates included: Zakynthos (ZTH), up 27.4 percent; Kos (KGS), up 18.8 percent; Mykonos (JMK), up 16.0 percent; and Santorini (JTR), up 14.1 percent.

Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served some 2.6 million passengers in May 2017, representing an increase of 38.3 percent. Traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany advanced by 9.5 percent, to 543,639 passengers. Welcoming approximately 1.4 million passengers, Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, posted strong 26.0 percent growth. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic jumped by 14.0 percent to some 3.4 million passengers.

Fraport Group Airports[1] May 2017 Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month DELTA % Month DELTA % Month DELTA% FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 5,604,362 5.7 183,971 5.5 41,915 1.8 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 146,257 25.5 1,010 17.4 3,175 11.3 LIM Lima Peru[2] 70.01 1,660,212 4.4 21,339 4.3 15,195 1.7 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 238,128 3.8 1,124 26.4 2,231 -0.6 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 121,734 0.0 1,113 30.7 1,131 -0.1 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 116,394 8.2 12-69.3 1,100 -1.2 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 2,594,149 7.4 n.a. n.a. 19,569 -2.5 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 1,433,931 6.2 n.a. n.a. 10,671 -1.8 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 287,580 1.2 n.a. n.a. 1,994 -11.9 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 330,858 1.8 n.a. n.a. 2,076 -1.1 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 59,677 6.4 n.a. n.a. 490 -4.3 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 27,537 5.9 n.a. n.a. 300 1.4 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 51,375 9.8 n.a. n.a. 437 -6.2 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 519,906 6.2 n.a. n.a. 4,242 -0.2 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 156,998 27.4 n.a. n.a. 1,132 15.0 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 1,160,218 8.9 n.a. n.a. 8,898 -3.2 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 98,099 16.0 n.a. n.a. 811 -11.8 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 33,618 3.4 n.a. n.a. 310 -10.4 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 201,240 14.1 n.a. n.a. 1,558 14.4 KGS Kos Grecce 73.40 231,331 18.8 n.a. n.a. 1,691 1.6 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 39,581 -4.6 n.a. n.a. 503 -9.5 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 525,614 4.3 n.a. n.a. 3,575 -6.7 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 30,735 -2.3 n.a. n.a. 450 -11.8

Table continues

Fraport Group Airports[1] Year to Date (YTD) 2017 Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports YTD DELTA % YTD DELTA% YTD DELTA % FRA Frankfurt Germany 24,157,016 4.3 894,622 5.3 186,025 0.0 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 566,851 22.6 4,612 11.8 13,035 9.7 LIM Lima Peru[2] 8,046,263 8.0 102,772 0.4 74,405 4.0 Fraport Twin Star 442,326 9.5 5,668 2.9 4,886 -0.1 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 174,186 -1.3 5,531 2.0 2,004 -6.8 VAR Varna Bulgaria 268,140 17.9 137 64.9 2,882 5.2 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 5,682,524 9.0 n.a. n.a. 49,439 1.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 3,655,032 8.7 n.a. n.a. 30,431 3.1 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 420,459 5.0 n.a. n.a. 3,342 -10.9 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 729,935 3.4 n.a. n.a. 4,925 1.4 EFL Kefalonia Greece 74,866 5.9 n.a. n.a. 854 -5.3 KVA Kavala Greece 55,036 5.5 n.a. n.a. 799 -3.0 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 56,638 11.1 n.a. n.a. 758 -8.0 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 2,135,891 9.9 n.a. n.a. 18,015 6.3 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 182,207 30.9 n.a. n.a. 1,738 23.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 2,027,492 9.5 n.a. n.a. 19,008 -0.1 JMK Mykonos Greece 172,920 36.8 n.a. n.a. 1,594 5.6 JSI Skiathos Greece 38,152 6.6 n.a. n.a. 470 -0.4 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 403,538 10.9 n.a. n.a. 3,390 20.4 KGS Kos Grecce 307,522 15.8 n.a. n.a. 2,962 0.5 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 130,854 -13.5 n.a. n.a. 1,953 -12.5 RHO Rhodes Greece 901,136 7.6 n.a. n.a. 7,081 -6.5 SMI Samos Greece 73,370 3.2 n.a. n.a. 1,558 6.0

Frankfurt Airport[3] May 2017 Month DELTA % YTD 2017 DELTA % Passengers 5,604,578 5.7 24,158,382 4.3 Cargo (freight & mail) 186,547 5.1 907,651 4.8 Aircraft movements 41,915 1.8 186,025 0.0 MTOW (in metric tons)[4] 2,635,161 0.2 11,810,366 -1.3 PAX/PAX-flight[5] 142.3 3.3 139.3 4.2 Seat load factor (%) 77.8 76.7 Punctuality rate (%) 76.1 79.1 Frankfurt Airport PAX share DELTA %[6] PAX share DELTA %[6] Regional Split Month YTD Continental 64.1 5.3 61.5 4.6 Germany 11.8 9.3 11.8 4.4 Europe (excl. Germany) 52.3 4.5 49.8 4.6 Western Europe 43.5 4.1 41.6 4.7 Eastern Europe 8.8 6.6 8.2 4.3 Intercontinental 35.9 6.3 38.5 3.8 Africa 3.6 17.1 4.3 11.1 Middle East 4.8 -3.2 6.0 3.2 North America 13.9 5.4 12.4 2.2 Central & South America 3.0 -4.0 4.1 0.7 Far East 10.6 12.7 11.6 4.6 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

At equity consolidated airports[2] AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 2,568,662 38.3 n.a. n.a. 15,095 26.6 HAJ Hanover Germany 30.00 543,639 9.5 1,247 -5.3 7,365 3.3 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,396,650 26.0 n.a. n.a. 13,255 18.6 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,440,273 14.0 22,592 18.1 26,569 11.4

Table continues

At equity consolidated airports[2] AYT Antalya Turkey 6,140,458 12.7 n.a. n.a. 40,981 9.4 HAJ Hanover Germany 1,987,771 3.6 7,743 -4.8 29,053 -1.9 LED St. Petersburg Russia 5,442,733 25.9 n.a. n.a. 55,642 17.9 XIY Xi'an China 16,673,363 14.2 100,883 9.2 128,181 10.5

