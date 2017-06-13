sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2017: Growth Trend Continues

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Frankfurt Airport sees significant increase in passenger and cargo traffic - Group airports also deliver strong performance

In May 2017, passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continued to increase significantly, rising by 5.7 percent to 5.6 million passengers. Growth was positively impacted by a lower number of public holidays compared to the same month last year. Moreover, the month of May 2016 was characterized by overall lower traffic volumes and a number of weather-related flight cancellations. During the January-to-May 2017 period, FRA posted accumulated passenger growth of 4.3 percent.

Cargo throughput at Frankfurt Airport rose by 5.1 percent to 186.547 metric tons in the reporting month, thus achieving the highest May volume in six years. Growth was buoyed by a more favorable economic environment which, in particular, had a positive impact on the eurozone's industrial sector, resulting in higher exports. Aircraft movements climbed by 1.8 percent to 41,915 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slightly increased by 0.2 percent to 2.6 million metric tons year-on-year.

Group airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also delivered a strong performance in May 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city recorded a 25.5 percent surge in traffic to 146,257 passengers. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru welcomed almost 1.7 million passengers, a gain of 4.4 percent. The Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined, registered an increase of 3.8 percent to 238,128 passengers.

Fraport's international portfolio now comprises 14 Greek airports, which achieved combined growth of 7.4 percent to some 2.6 million passengers in May 2017 - the first full reporting month since the airports were taken over and consolidated into the Fraport Group in April 2017. Airports registering particularly high growth rates included: Zakynthos (ZTH), up 27.4 percent; Kos (KGS), up 18.8 percent; Mykonos (JMK), up 16.0 percent; and Santorini (JTR), up 14.1 percent.

Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served some 2.6 million passengers in May 2017, representing an increase of 38.3 percent. Traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany advanced by 9.5 percent, to 543,639 passengers. Welcoming approximately 1.4 million passengers, Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, posted strong 26.0 percent growth. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic jumped by 14.0 percent to some 3.4 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via

the photo library located in our Press Center on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our press team when at Frankfurt Aiport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here .

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Group Airports[1]                                May 2017
                                         Fraport      Passengers     Cargo*      Movements
    Fully-consolidated airports        share (%)   Month DELTA % Month DELTA % Month DELTA%
    FRA      Frankfurt           Germany   100.00 5,604,362  5.7 183,971  5.5 41,915   1.8
    LJU      Ljubljana           Slovenia  100.00   146,257 25.5   1,010 17.4  3,175  11.3
    LIM      Lima                Peru[2]    70.01 1,660,212  4.4  21,339  4.3 15,195   1.7
    Fraport Twin Star                       60.00   238,128  3.8   1,124 26.4  2,231  -0.6
    BOJ      Burgas              Bulgaria   60.00   121,734  0.0   1,113 30.7  1,131  -0.1
    VAR      Varna               Bulgaria   60.00   116,394  8.2      12-69.3  1,100  -1.2
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 2,594,149  7.4    n.a. n.a. 19,569  -2.5
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A   73.40 1,433,931  6.2    n.a. n.a. 10,671  -1.8
    CFU      Kerkyra (Corfu)     Greece     73.40   287,580  1.2    n.a. n.a.  1,994 -11.9
    CHQ      Chania (Crete)      Greece     73.40   330,858  1.8    n.a. n.a.  2,076  -1.1
    EFL      Kefalonia           Greece     73.40    59,677  6.4    n.a. n.a.    490  -4.3
    KVA      Kavala              Greece     73.40    27,537  5.9    n.a. n.a.    300   1.4
    PVK      Aktion/Preveza      Greece     73.40    51,375  9.8    n.a. n.a.    437  -6.2
    SKG      Thessaloniki        Greece     73.40   519,906  6.2    n.a. n.a.  4,242  -0.2
    ZTH      Zakynthos           Greece     73.40   156,998 27.4    n.a. n.a.  1,132  15.0
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B   73.40 1,160,218  8.9    n.a. n.a.  8,898  -3.2
    JMK      Mykonos             Greece     73.40    98,099 16.0    n.a. n.a.    811 -11.8
    JSI      Skiathos            Greece     73.40    33,618  3.4    n.a. n.a.    310 -10.4
    JTR      Santorini (Thira)   Greece     73.40   201,240 14.1    n.a. n.a.  1,558  14.4
    KGS      Kos                 Grecce     73.40   231,331 18.8    n.a. n.a.  1,691   1.6
    MJT      Mytilene (Lesvos)   Greece     73.40    39,581 -4.6    n.a. n.a.    503  -9.5
    RHO      Rhodes              Greece     73.40   525,614  4.3    n.a. n.a.  3,575  -6.7
    SMI      Samos               Greece     73.40    30,735 -2.3    n.a. n.a.    450 -11.8

Table continues

Fraport Group Airports[1]                      Year to Date (YTD) 2017
                                                Passengers          Cargo         Movements
    Fully-consolidated airports                YTD     DELTA %  YTD   DELTA%   YTD  DELTA %
    FRA      Frankfurt           Germany    24,157,016   4.3 894,622   5.3  186,025     0.0
    LJU      Ljubljana           Slovenia      566,851  22.6   4,612  11.8   13,035     9.7
    LIM      Lima                Peru[2]     8,046,263   8.0 102,772   0.4   74,405     4.0
    Fraport Twin Star                          442,326   9.5   5,668   2.9    4,886    -0.1
    BOJ      Burgas              Bulgaria      174,186  -1.3   5,531   2.0    2,004    -6.8
    VAR      Varna               Bulgaria      268,140  17.9     137  64.9    2,882     5.2
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B  5,682,524   9.0    n.a.  n.a.   49,439     1.9
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A    3,655,032   8.7    n.a.  n.a.   30,431     3.1
    CFU      Kerkyra (Corfu)     Greece        420,459   5.0    n.a.  n.a.    3,342   -10.9
    CHQ      Chania (Crete)      Greece        729,935   3.4    n.a.  n.a.    4,925     1.4
    EFL      Kefalonia           Greece         74,866   5.9    n.a.  n.a.      854    -5.3
    KVA      Kavala              Greece         55,036   5.5    n.a.  n.a.      799    -3.0
    PVK      Aktion/Preveza      Greece         56,638  11.1    n.a.  n.a.      758    -8.0
    SKG      Thessaloniki        Greece      2,135,891   9.9    n.a.  n.a.   18,015     6.3
    ZTH      Zakynthos           Greece        182,207  30.9    n.a.  n.a.    1,738    23.1
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B    2,027,492   9.5    n.a.  n.a.   19,008    -0.1
    JMK      Mykonos             Greece        172,920  36.8    n.a.  n.a.    1,594     5.6
    JSI      Skiathos            Greece         38,152   6.6    n.a.  n.a.      470    -0.4
    JTR      Santorini (Thira)   Greece        403,538  10.9    n.a.  n.a.    3,390    20.4
    KGS      Kos                 Grecce        307,522  15.8    n.a.  n.a.    2,962     0.5
    MJT      Mytilene (Lesvos)   Greece        130,854 -13.5    n.a.  n.a.    1,953   -12.5
    RHO      Rhodes              Greece        901,136   7.6    n.a.  n.a.    7,081    -6.5
    SMI      Samos               Greece         73,370   3.2    n.a.  n.a.    1,558     6.0



Frankfurt Airport[3]

    May 2017                                  Month       DELTA %      YTD 2017    DELTA %
    Passengers                               5,604,578        5.7    24,158,382        4.3
    Cargo (freight & mail)                     186,547        5.1       907,651        4.8
    Aircraft movements                          41,915        1.8       186,025        0.0
    MTOW (in metric tons)[4]                 2,635,161        0.2    11,810,366       -1.3
    PAX/PAX-flight[5]                            142.3        3.3         139.3        4.2
    Seat load factor (%)                          77.8                     76.7
    Punctuality rate (%)                          76.1                     79.1

    Frankfurt Airport                        PAX share  DELTA %[6]    PAX share  DELTA %[6]
    Regional Split                               Month                      YTD
    Continental                                   64.1        5.3          61.5        4.6
    Germany                                       11.8        9.3          11.8        4.4
    Europe (excl. Germany)                        52.3        4.5          49.8        4.6
    Western Europe                                43.5        4.1          41.6        4.7
    Eastern Europe                                 8.8        6.6           8.2        4.3
    Intercontinental                              35.9        6.3          38.5        3.8
    Africa                                         3.6       17.1           4.3       11.1
    Middle East                                    4.8       -3.2           6.0        3.2
    North America                                 13.9        5.4          12.4        2.2
    Central & South America                        3.0       -4.0           4.1        0.7
    Far East                                      10.6       12.7          11.6        4.6
    Australia                                      0.0       n.a.           0.0       n.a.


At equity consolidated airports[2]
    AYT          Antalya        Turkey       51.00 2,568,662 38.3   n.a. n.a.  15,095 26.6
    HAJ          Hanover        Germany      30.00   543,639  9.5  1,247 -5.3   7,365  3.3
    LED          St. Petersburg Russia       25.00 1,396,650 26.0   n.a. n.a.  13,255 18.6
    XIY          Xi'an          China        24.50 3,440,273 14.0 22,592 18.1  26,569 11.4

Table continues

At equity consolidated airports[2]
    AYT          Antalya        Turkey        6,140,458 12.7    n.a.  n.a.    40,981   9.4
    HAJ          Hanover        Germany       1,987,771  3.6   7,743  -4.8    29,053  -1.9
    LED          St. Petersburg Russia        5,442,733 25.9    n.a.  n.a.    55,642  17.9
    XIY          Xi'an          China        16,673,363 14.2 100,883   9.2   128,181  10.5

© 2017 PR Newswire