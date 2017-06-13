Ablynx: ABLYNX APPOINTS MARKUS EWERT AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

GHENT, Belgium, 13 June 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] today announced the appointment of Markus L.E. Ewert, PhD, MBA, as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Effective from 20 June 2017, Dr Ewert will lead the Company's business development and corporate strategy activities and become a member of the Executive Committee. Dr Ewert has worked for nearly 30 years in the life sciences industry and has held a number of senior business and commercial positions.

Until recently, Dr Ewert headed the Business Development team of the Healthcare division of General Electric and in that capacity executed numerous deals. Prior to that, he worked at Novartis in its Cardiovascular and Metabolism franchise and later moved to the Molecular Diagnostics unit as Head of Strategy, Global BD&L, and M&A. Before joining Novartis, Dr Ewert was CEO of two biotech companies and had been at The Boston Consulting Group serving as an advisor to pharmaceutical and chemical companies.

Dr Ewert holds a PhD in molecular biology from the University of Heidelberg and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Welcoming Dr Ewert to the team, Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, said:

"Markus brings extensive experience in leading business development teams and executing licensing deals and acquisitions. Having held senior positions in big pharma as well as in biotech and consultancy firms, he is ideally suited to become part of our Executive Committee and play an important role in helping Ablynx achieve its business objectives."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Ewert added:

"I am very excited to join the Ablynx team and lead their business development and strategy activities. Ablynx's Nanobody® platform has been clearly demonstrated to be a very powerful tool in the development of potentially new and important therapeutics. I am looking forward to strengthening the company's existing relationships with pharmaceutical companies, creating new partnering and strategic opportunities to further build the product pipeline, and advancing the company."

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses@ablynx.com (mailto:edwin.moses@ablynx.com)

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37

m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79

e: lies.vanneste@ablynx.com (mailto:lies.vanneste@ablynx.com)

Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX

Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx@fticonsulting.com (mailto:ablynx@fticonsulting.com)





pdf version of the press release (http://hugin.info/137912/R/2112625/803511.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire

