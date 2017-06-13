Gemalto: Gemalto Simplifies and Secures Access to Cloud Applications with New Access Management Service

SafeNet Trusted Access Helps Companies Mitigate Risk with Integrated Single Sign-on, Multi-Factor Authentication and Risk-Based Analytics

Improves user experience providing Smart Cloud Single Sign-On (SSO) for authentication when defined by the access policy

Simplifies access management to cloud applications such as Office 365, ServiceNow and Salesforce.com

Leverages a powerful data-driven policy engine for enterprises to optimize business security and user convenience via scenario-based access conditions

AMSTERDAM - June 13, 2017 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced the launch of SafeNet Trusted Access, an access management and identity protection service, to secure cloud and on premise applications. Powered by a robust risk-based analytics engine, Gemalto's solution delivers integrated Cloud Single-Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) capabilities so companies can easily implement secure, conditional access and additional authentication levels when outlined in the policy engine.

According to recent research (https://www.bettercloud.com/monitor/cloud-application-use-growth-impact/), enterprises in 2017 are expected to utilize an average of 17 cloud applications to support their IT, operations and business strategies. With SafeNet Trusted Access a user can log on once to access all approved applications, as defined by the policy for that application.

(Gemalto will host a webinar on June 28 at 11:00am ET titled "Getting Rid of Risky Business: How contextual information is securing cloud app access". Click here (http://bit.ly/2t25oFS) to register.)

"The adoption of cloud apps is fast becoming mainstream. Yet IT teams lag in their ability to effectively manage and restrict access to these apps and offer their employees the convenience they expect. With SafeNet Trusted Access, IT Managers can set scenario-based policies linked to associated risk factors and implement step up authentication for a particular application or group of users, depending on the level of sensitivity and role," said Francois Lasnier, Senior Vice President of Authentication Products at Gemalto. "We built this newest addition on the expertise and success of the award winning SafeNet Authentication Service to support our customers as they migrate their enterprise workflows into the cloud. We designed this next-generation MFA and Cloud SSO platform with the goal of making it easier for IT to align security with business processes."

"Historically, controlling access to resources has been 'red-light/green-light' or binary - you're either allowed in or you're not, and once they are in, most SSO offerings are blind to anything a user does once they are granted. By combining analytics with IAM, SafeNet Trusted Access provides companies with the ability to identify anomalies in access patterns that could indicate risk and help prevent data breaches," said Garrett Bekker, Principal Analyst at 451 Research. "

Gemalto's SafeNet Trusted Access key features include:

Scalability - The solution features built-in integration templates making it easy for companies to add new and existing cloud applications as needed



Supports long-term IAM strategy - Companies benefit from a broad range of Gemalto's stronger authentication methods and form factors such as one-time-passwords and biometrics



Risk-based analytics and detailed access policies - Scenario-based policies define access controls, assess whether a login attempt is secure, apply the appropriate level of authentication and require additional security measures when necessary



Visibility - Provides the right level of visibility into workforce identity and access activities & events



Centralized access management - A single pane of glass gives visibility into all access events streamlining security audits, tracking and help desk requests like password resets



Regulatory compliance- IT can ensure compliance with relevant legislation and standards using the solution's data driven insights on user behavior, access events and policy enforcement.

