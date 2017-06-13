The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 13.06.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 13.06.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA XS1076469730 MCC HLDG (HK) 14/17 REGS BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS1077711403 TORONTO-DOM. BK 14/17 FLR BD02 BON EUR N

CA XFRA XS1246817669 ERSTE ABW. MTN.15/17 DL BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA XS1270530063 AVATERA EXCH.ANL 15/18 BD02 BON EUR N