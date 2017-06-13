Nordic Nanovector - Invitation to Conference Call for Updated Clinical Trial Results Reported at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

OSLO, Norway, 13 June, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) will host a conference call on Wednesday, 14 June at 1 pm CET to present updated results from its ongoing LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Betalutin® in patients with relapsed/refractory indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. These data will be presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) on 14-17 June in Lugano, Switzerland.

Conference call details:

The call is scheduled for Wednesday, 14 June 2017 at 1 pm CET. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled conference call start time using the number and confirmation code below:

Location Phone Number Norway +47-2100-2610 Switzerland +41 (0)44-580-7206 Sweden +46 (0)8-5033-6574 United Kingdom +44 (0)330-336-9105 United States and International

+1 719-457-1036

Conference ID: 5732602

The conference call presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investor Relations/Reports and Presentation/Presentation/2017 from 1 pm CET on 14 June 2017.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries:

Tone Kvåle, Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-91-51-95-76

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries:

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-282-2948/+44-207-282-2949

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/invitation-to-conference-call-for-updated-clinical-trial-results-reported-at-the-international-confe,c2286849