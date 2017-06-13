SSH Communications Security Introduces Access Management at the Speed of Cloud

PrivX On-Demand Access Manager Makes Privileged Access Easier and More Secure Without Sacrificing Business Velocity

HELSINKI and WALTHAM, Massachusetts, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SSH Communications Security today announced the launch of PrivX' On-Demand Access Manager, the first step in SSH's ambitious program to disrupt privileged access and identity management. SSH has re-architected cloud access management, enabling enterprises to instantly reap the business benefits of the cloud and DevOps for faster time-to-market, increased agility and lower costs. Learn more at www.ssh.com/iam/privx.

Click to Tweet

As a "keyless" on-demand solution, PrivX On-Demand Access Manager solves one of the biggest concerns of CIOs and CISOs: managing the virtually limitless number of privileged access credentials in enterprise networks without sacrificing security and compliance.

By reinventing how enterprises enable, secure and monitor their internal and third-party privileged access, PrivX On-Demand Access Manager validates, authorizes and provisions user access just in time, based on roles and entitlements. This helps customers overcome the shortcomings of traditional privileged access management and fully leverage the power of elastic cloud environments.

PrivX On-Demand Access Manager includes the following key innovations and benefits:

Access at the speed of cloud: One-time-only server configuration and provisioning for instant granting of access assures security at cloud scale and digital transformation at full business velocity.

One-time-only server configuration and provisioning for instant granting of access assures security at cloud scale and digital transformation at full business velocity. Adaptive, role-based access control: Non-disruptive and non-blocking for the quickest deployment in the industry without the need for complex credential vaulting or rotation.

Non-disruptive and non-blocking for the quickest deployment in the industry without the need for complex credential vaulting or rotation. Minimized attack surface: On-demand, single-use credentials eliminate vulnerable credential storage. Built-in compliance standards ensure constant compliance with industry frameworks.

On-demand, single-use credentials eliminate vulnerable credential storage. Built-in compliance standards ensure constant compliance with industry frameworks. Cost-efficiency: Zero-friction deployment without modifications to existing systems. The cloud-first, legacy-friendly architecture ensures business flow with support for cloud, hybrid and legacy on-premises environments.

Kaisa Olkkonen, CEO, SSH Communications Security, said: "The rapid growth of the data economy creates a need for faster and wider access to key digital assets. Increasing cyberthreats and tightening regulations mandate more secure access management. According to Forbes, 49 percent of businesses are delaying cloud deployment due to cybersecurity. In 1995, we solved a key early internet security problem by creating the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol. With PrivX On-Demand Access Manager, we are changing the game for the cloud and DevOps era."

Rueben Rodriguez, Sr. Director, Global Marketing, SSH Communications Security, said: "Traditional privileged access solutions are based on storing credentials in vaults or directories, which requires constant work to fetch, rotate and revoke those credentials on endpoints. Furthermore, traditional solutions do not properly scale in the cloud. PrivX On-Demand Access Manager solves these problems by introducing a trust model based on just-in-time provisioning of role-based credentials, valid for only a short time and automatically trusted by the endpoints."

About SSH Communications Security

SSH Communications Security (NASDAQ OMX) is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, enhance security, and achieve compliance. SSH sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. Access more at www.ssh.com

Company Contact : EMEA Contact : Agency Contact : Rueben Rodriguez Kalle Jääskeläinen Laura Schaub SSH Communications Security SSH Communications Security Nadel Phelan, Inc. +1 781-247-2100 +358 50 573 1219 +1 831-440-2414 Rueben.Rodriguez@ssh.com kalle.jaaskelainen@ssh.com Laura.Schaub@nadelphelan.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/138334/ssh_communications_security_logo.jpg