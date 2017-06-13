

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Tuesday that passenger traffic at FRA in the month of May grew 5.7 percent from last year to 5.6 million passengers, benefited by lower number of public holidays.



Cargo throughput at Frankfurt Airport rose 5.1 percent to 186.547 metric tons in the reporting month. Aircraft movements grew 1.8 percent to 41,915 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs slightly increased by 0.2 percent to 2.6 million metric tons.



Fraport's international airport portfolio delivered a strong performance in May 2017.



Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia's capital city recorded a 25.5 percent surge in traffic to 146,257 passengers. Lima Airport in Peru welcomed almost 1.7 million passengers, a gain of 4.4 percent. The Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined, registered an increase of 3.8 percent to 238,128 passengers.



Fraport's international portfolio now comprises 14 Greek airports, which achieved combined growth of 7.4 percent to some 2.6 million passengers in May 2017.



Antalya Airport in Turkey served some 2.6 million passengers, representing an increase of 38.3 percent.



