SSH Communications Security leads the transition of cybersecurity and access management into cloud computing and the DevOps era with a new cloud-driven strategic direction.



As the first phase of this ambitious strategy, SSH Communications Security today announced the launch of its new PrivX™ On-Demand Access Manager. This solution rearchitects access management for the Cloud and DevOps, enabling enterprises to instantly reap the business benefits of faster time-to-market, increased agility, and lower costs. As a "keyless" on-demand solution, PrivX™ On-Demand Access Manager solves one of future CIO and CISO's biggest concerns: managing the virtually limitless number of privileged access credentials.



PrivX™ On-Demand Access Manager reinvents how enterprises enable, secure, and monitor their internal and third party privileged access. It validates, authorizes and provisions users' access just-in-time, based on roles and entitlements. This helps customers overcome the shortcomings of traditional privileged access management and fully leverage the power of elastic Cloud environments. With PrivX™ On-Demand Access Manager, SSH brings simplicity and value to enterprises without sacrificing security and compliance and ensures frictionless business flow with support for cloud, hybrid and legacy on-premises environments.



SSH has filed several international patents on key innovations of PrivX™ On-Demand Access Manager to continue growing its IPR portfolio, further differentiate the product on the market, and increase its patent licensing options.



Kaisa Olkkonen, CEO, SSH Communications Security, said: "The rapid growth of the data economy creates a need for ever faster and wider access to key digital assets. At the same time, increasing threats and tightening regulations mandate more secure access management. We see a major business opportunity in these trends and decided to change the game with PrivX™ On-Demand Access Manager in making secure cloud adoption easy and bridging the security gap between the legacy systems and the cloud."



To read more about the features and benefits of PrivX™ On-Demand Access Manager, please visit https://www.ssh.com/iam/privx/



A conference, regarding company's new PrivX™ On-Demand Access Manager solution and cloud driven strategic direction, will be held for Finnish media, investors, and analysts on 14th of June beginning at 9.00 a.m. EEST at the company premises in Kornetintie 3, Helsinki.



About SSH Communications Security SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.