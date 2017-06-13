

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-1/2-month high of 0.7227 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 1.5484 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7199 and 1.5561, respectively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 79.49 and 1.0454 from yesterday's closing quotes of 79.13 and 1.0474, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.73 against the greenback, 1.52 against the euro, 80.00 against the yen and 1.03 against the aussie.



