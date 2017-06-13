

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 5-week high of 1.4857 against the euro and nearly a 3-week high of 82.89 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4922 and 82.49, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonie advanced to nearly a 2-month high of 1.3274 and an 8-day high of 1.0034 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3324 and 1.0047, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.47 against the euro, 83.00 against the yen, 1.31 against the greenback and 0.99 against the aussie.



