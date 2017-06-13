

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-week high of 1.4801 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4856.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to a 6-day high of 0.7565 and a 4-day high of 83.23 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7541 and 82.90, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.46 against the euro, 0.77 against the greenback and 84.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX