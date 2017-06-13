

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's, which plans to hire around 250,000 crew members this summer in the U.S., will use popular social media app Snapchat to lure applicants.



Starting Tuesday, the fast food giant will roll out a series of 10-second Snapchat ads that show McDonald's workers talking about their experiences within the company.



If the Snapchat users, mostly teens and young people, wants to know more about the job prospect, there's a link to McDonald's career page within Snapchat, where they can file an application for jobs at local restaurants. The positions are said to be temporary that will last from June to August.



The company will also be using Spotify and Hulu to reach young workers.



According to the firm, more than half of the hires in its company-owned restaurants are between the ages of 16 to 24 years old, and for many, its their first job.



As per reports, McDonald's first used the Snapchat application, or 'snaplication,' in Australia in April. The move is said to lure teen workers, whose preferred method of communication is social media, into filling out an application.



Last year, McDonald's said it expected to hire more than 130,000 people ages 16 to 24 for summer jobs, but declined to reveal how much it hired.



McDonald's currently has about 850,000 restaurant employees in the country.



Jez Langhorn, senior director in HR for McDonald's USA, said in a statement, 'As we see the younger generations seeking out their first jobs, we want to make them aware of the great opportunities available at McDonald's..... We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are - their phones.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX