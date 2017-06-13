SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX)

ProPhotonix Delivers 50,000 Laser Module Solutions for 3D Printing Market

(Salem, New Hampshire, June 13, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has now delivered more than 50,000 laser modules for use in 3D printers and 3D scanners.

Laser diode modules can be utilized in a number of ways in 3D printing applications. 3D scanning, typically carried out utilizing a laser in combination with a sensor, allows the user to capture the physical dimensions or properties of an object to then replicate it using a 3D printer. ProPhotonix has developed compact, cost effective OEM laser modules with the repeatable optical performance critical to ensure the 3D scanners perform consistently and reliably.

As the market for 3D printers continues to grow, ProPhotonix has developed strong relationships with some of the world's leading 3D printer manufacturers. The Company has designed cost effective custom laser modules for the stereo lithography 3D printing process, also known as SLA.

Stereolithography is a 3D printing technique in which a UV light source is used to cure successive layers of liquid resin, in a vat process, into hardened plastic ("additive manufacturing"). This method is often used in combination with CAD programs to print 3-D prototypes.

ProPhotonix provides compact, UV, spot generating laser modules which are utilized by leading manufacturers in additive manufacturing. ProPhotonix' flexible design and manufacturing techniques allow the optical characteristics of the modules to be tailored to the customer's application. Reliability is key in this market and ProPhotonix' ability to manufacture to tight tolerances and conduct extensive testing prior to shipping ensures that the laser modules perform dependably.

Commenting, Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited UK, said - "ProPhotonix' manufacturing expertise and the flexible design of its product along with our many years of experience with laser diode technology has allowed it to react quickly to this rapidly developing market. We are pleased to have reached this milestone of laser module sales."

