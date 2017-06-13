JA Solar Establishes New Subsidiary in Brazil

- Further Expands its Presence in Latin America

BEIJING, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: JASO) ("JA Solar" or the "Company"),one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-performance solar power products, today announced that it established a presence in Brazil with the launch of its subsidiary JA Solar Brazil Ltda ("JA Solar Brazil").

JA Solar has operated in Brazil since 2015 and seen significant growth in the Distributed Generation (DG) market, which requires local support for customers' planning, logistics and international trade operations. With the establishment of JA Solar Brazil, the Company can provide customers with timely logistics support and customized services, further capturing incremental business opportunities in the region. In addition, the Brazil office will focus on consolidating partnerships with local and international energy companies, including Engie, Multi Aquecimento, Faro Energy and Enel. The new office will provide support for marketing activities, promote JA Solar's latest technologies, and develop and manage sales activities in the region. The JA Solar Brazil office is expected to start operating in early July.

The Latin American market is an emerging market with strong growth potential in the coming years, and JA Solar is actively working to expand its presence in the region. In March 2017, the Company established its subsidiary JA Solar Mexico SA de CV ("JA Solar Mexico"), starting its geographic expansion into Latin America. Since then, the Company has worked on a number of utility-scale projects and collaborated with local distributors in Mexico.

Mr. Baofang Jin, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, commented, "The launch of JA Solar Brazil will enhance our ability to serve our customers, strengthen our strategic partnerships in the region, and further increase brand awareness in Brazil as well as in the Latin American market. Our high-performance solar modules are well-recognized in the industry. We look forward to leveraging our strong reputation to introduce more high-quality products to our Latin American customers, which will help them to optimize their return on investment."