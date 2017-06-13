Broadridge Adds MSCI ESG Fund Metrics to Further Expand Global Market Intelligence Platform

New data and analytics provide transparency on the environmental, social and governance characteristics of over 26,000 mutual funds

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced an agreement with MSCI ESG Research to add its ESG Fund Metrics to Broadridge's Global Market Intelligence, the leading platform for domestic and cross-border fund data and analytics. Under the agreement, key MSCI ESG Fund Metrics will be available on the platform to provide an increased level of transparency on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) quality and characteristics of over 26,000 mutual funds and ETFs covered by MSCI ESG Research.

Global Market Intelligence, which provides detailed information on 80,000 mutual funds and ETFs globally, will incorporate the ESG quality scores, sustainable impact, carbon intensity metric and value alignment scores on every fund tracked by MSCI ESG Research directly onto its platform. This powerful combination allows users to analyze fund level ESG factors across product categories, markets and active and passive strategies. It also gives investment managers the ability to review and compare competitive products by their size, flows and growth trajectory.

"Asset managers and investors are increasing their attention on sustainable, responsible and impact investing - demanding more details on fund level ESG factors to better inform their buying decisions," said Stephanie Clarke, senior vice president, Global Market Intelligence at Broadridge. "By adding ESG factors to our platform, we are responding to our clients' needs by providing another layer of data and analytics to provide deeper intelligence, comparisons and benchmarking across investment lineups."

Eric Moen, managing director at MSCI ESG Research, said, "MSCI ESG Fund Metrics leverages our flagship ESG Ratings of over 6,400 issuers and 400,000 equity and fixed income securities globally to provide insight into the underlying holdings of more than 26,000 mutual funds and ETFs. We are pleased to work with Broadridge to provide greater transparency into the ESG characteristics of their clients' portfolios."

"These tools will give investors a more informed view of the universe of ESG and socially responsible investment products on the market," added Clarke. "MSCI ESG Research has the broadest and most comprehensive analysis of these ESG factors. Integrating ESG analytics onto our platform adds significant value for our clients."

The integration of MSCI's leading ESG measurement tools on Global Market Intelligence is in direct response to the asset management industry's growing interest in sustainable investing and demand for greater visibility into fund level ESG characteristics, and further expands Broadridge's reach in this increasingly important dimension. ESG investments grew to $8.7trillion in total assets under management in 2016, an increase of more than 33percent since 2014, according to the SIF Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment.

