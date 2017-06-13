Abzena plc (AIM: ABZA, 'Abzena' or the 'Group'), a life sciences group providing services and technologies enabling the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products, has published its full year results for the year to 31 March 2017.

Corporate highlights

Integration of Abzena's service offering for biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing across three sites in UK and US delivering expected revenue synergies

Licence deal with US biopharma for ThioBridge™ ADC technology for up to 10 products, with potential to deliver $300m in licence fees and milestone payments plus royalties

Maturation of ABZENA Inside clinical stage partner product portfolio with five Phase II products, including three with major biopharma companies, in addition to Gilead's andecaliximab (formerly GS-5745) in Phase III gastric cancer study as well as Phase II studies in two further indications

Financial summary

Revenue increased 89% to £18.7 million (FY16: £9.9 million)

Underlying revenue growth of 41% (Proforma FY16: £13.3 million)

Increased administrative expenses due to expansion of the Group, particularly in US

Research development expenditure reduced to £3.8 million (FY16: £4.2 million) as business increases focus on service business

EBITDA loss reduced 17% to £7.9 million (FY16: £9.5 million)

Reported loss reduced 6% to £9.1 million (FY16: £9.7 million)

Cash at year end of £4.1 million (FY16: £13.7 million)

Post-period events

Raised £23.9 million (net of expenses) to fund investment and growth plan to accelerate transition to profitability

Composite Human Antibody licence deal signed with public US biotech company with potential to deliver

$19 million milestone payments Bioverativ's agreement to acquire True North Therapeutics and its ABZENA Inside product TNT009, for consideration of up to $825 million

John Burt, CEO of Abzena, commented:

"The past 12 months have been a combination of integration and preparing the Group for significant growth.

"Integration of our US sites into the Abzena Group is starting to deliver the expected revenue synergies. We are increasingly seeing our partners utilise our services on a repeat basis and engage with the range of services across the domains of biology, chemistry and manufacturing. The business now has a solid platform from which to expand.

"The recent fund raising from current and new investors gives us the means to establish the capacity to meet the increasing demand for our integrated services and will accelerate our progress towards profitability."

