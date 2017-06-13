Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä 31 main engine to power new fuel efficient fishing vessel

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 13 June 2017 at 9 am EET

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to provide its Wärtsilä 31 main engine, the propulsion machinery, and the auxiliary engines for a new state-of-the-art pelagic trawler under construction at a Norwegian shipyard. The vessel has been ordered by Research Fishing Co based in Lerwick, Shetland Islands. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in April 2017. There is an option for a second vessel.

In specifying the Wärtsilä solutions, the customer cited the need for the latest technologies in order to optimise the total efficiency of the vessel. The Wärtsilä 31 (https://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/engines-generating-sets/diesel-engines/wartsila-31) engine has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world's most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. This will be the first 12-cylinder version of this engine ordered.

In addition, Wärtsilä will supply the gearbox (https://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/propulsors-gears/gears), the controllable pitch propeller (https://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/propulsors-gears/propellers/wartsila-controllable-pitch-propeller-systems) with the Wärtsilä ProTouch (https://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/propulsors-gears/propulsion-control-systems/wartsila-propulsion-control-systems) propulsion control system, as well as one 8-cylinder and one 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary (https://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/engines-generating-sets/generating-sets) engines. Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to commence in November 2017.

"The Wärtsilä 31 engine is in a class of its own regarding fuel efficiency and total cost of ownership. Its efficiency reduces exhaust emission levels, and provides extended intervals between service requirements. We are proud to have been selected to provide a complete package of solutions for this extremely modern fishing vessel," says Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Engines, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

"This vessel has been designed to meet our needs well into the future. For this reason the machinery onboard has to be the best available, and we believe that by selecting Wärtsilä this requirement is achieved," says Gary Williamson, Skipper & Co owner.

When delivered in the autumn of 2018, this 79.8 metre long Skipsteknisk designed vessel will operate in Scottish fishing grounds.

Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/50Fz21mZK6B8QmClevWQTb/*/Research%20fishing.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

Caption: The new trawler being built for Reseach Fishing Co will be equipped with a Wärtsilä 31 main engine, Wärtsilä propulsion machinery and auxiliary engines.

