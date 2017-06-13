

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to issue Germany's wholesale prices for May in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. Prices had increased 4.7 percent year-on-year in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the yen, the Swiss franc and the pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8848 against the pound, 1.0852 against the Swiss franc, 1.1188 against the U.S. dollar and 123.11 against the yen.



