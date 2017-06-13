Beim ersten Kabinettstreffen mit allen Ministern und Beauftragten seit Regierungsantritt, hat US-Präsident Donald Trump alle Anwesenden zur Lobhudelei gebeten. Eine Mitschrift des denkwürdigen Treffens.

Donald Trump, US-Präsident

We have a phenomenal team of people a great group of talent and we are really now seeing the early fruits of their labor. Some of them won't be able to kick in because statutorily you have to wait periods of time before you're allowed to do the fight. We'll be having some major legislation very soon on the dumping of steel in our country which is absolutely killing our workers and our steel companies. We're going to be having some very major legislation on the dumping of aluminum and various other things into our country which is killing our workers and we'll be announcing that very soon. So I think what we'll do - most of you know most of the people around the room but I'm going to start with our Vice President - where is our Vice President, oh, there he is - and now maybe start with Mike and we'll just go around and you just name your position and then ask these folks to go back and have a good day and we're going to discuss our various reports. Mike.

Mike Pence, Vizepräsident

Thank you, Mr. President. It's just the greatest privilege of my life is to serve as the - as Vice President to the President who is keeping his word to the American people and assembling a team that's bringing, real change, real prosperity real strength back to our nation.

Donald Trump

Thank you, Mike.

Jeff Sessions, Justizminister

Mr. Preisdent, it's great to be here and celebrate this group. We are receiving as you know - I'm not sure the rest of you fully understand - the support with law enforcement all over America ... they have been very frustrated they are so thrilled that we have a new idea that we're going to support them and work together to properly lawfully fighting the rising crime that we're seeing. It's an honor to be able to serve you in that regard you set the exact right message and this being responded, the response is fabulous around the country.

Donald Trump

Great success, including MS-13 [eine südamerikanische Bande, Anm. d. Red.]. They're being thrown out in record numbers and rapidly and they're being depleted. They'll all be gone pretty soon for something. You're right Jeff, thank you very much. Alex ...

Alexander Acosta, Arbeitsminister

Mr. President I am privileged to be here deeply honored and I want to thank you for keeping your commitment to the American workers. This week is a full schedule for you focusing on the American worker. We're very excited at the Department of Labor. And the apprenticeship program that they're going to be announcing - I think is going to make a real difference, so thank you.

Donald Trump

Thank you. Congratulations.

Alexander Costa

Thank you.

Rick Perry, Energieminister

Mr. President, honored to be on the team. This last week I had the great privilege to represent America at China at the green energy ministerium. Good timing. They needed to hear why America was stepping away from the Paris Accord and they did; and that America is not stepping back but we're stepping into place and sending some messages that we're still going to be leaders in the world when it comes to the climate. But we're not going to be held hostage to some executive order that was ill-thought-out. So my hats off to you for taking that stand and sending a clear message around the world that America is going to continue to lead in the area of energy.

Donald Trump

Thank you.

Nikki Haley, US-Botschafterin bei den Vereinten Nationen

Thank you Mr. Preisdent. It's a new day at the United Nations. You know, we now have a very strong voice. People know what the United States is for, they know what we're against and they see us leading across the board. And so I think the international community knows we're back.

Donald Trump

Thank you.

Mick Mulvaney, Direktor des Haushaltsbüros (Office of Management and Budget)

Mr. President, thank you for the kind words about the budget. You're actually right, we are going to be able to take care of the people who really need it. At the same time with your direction we were ...

