

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German wholesale price inflation eased to the lowest in five months in May, data published by Destatis showed Tuesday.



Wholesale prices climbed 3.1 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 4.7 percent increase seen in April. This was the weakest growth since December, when the rate was 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.7 percent, in contrast to April's 0.3 percent rise. Prices dropped for the first time since August 2016.



